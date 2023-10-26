Science questions for kids | How many nuts does a squirrel hide in the ground for the winter?

Unto Lehto, 4

The squirrels dig a large number of small food caches in the ground in autumn. They place those caches around their habitat.

Squirrels are able to make food caches when there is plenty of food available. They help to survive when food is scarce.

It has been observed that the number of food caches of one squirrel varies from 2,000 caches upwards, depending on the habitat and food availability. Often it digs only one piece of food in each cache.

If, for example, there are a lot of peanuts available, one squirrel can hide up to several thousand nuts. It does not have time to consume all the caches it has made before other squirrels or, for example, crows find them.

A squirrel is a mixed eater, which can eat many other foods than nuts. In the wild, the food of squirrels usually consists mainly of conifer seeds, but in urban environments they often also eat peanuts, other nuts and seeds provided by humans.

Sanna Mäkeläinen

Visiting researcher

Central Natural History Museum Luomus

John Coltrane was a master of jazz music.

What is the hardest piece of music in the world to play?

Oona Miinalainen, 7

Many the music pieces are very difficult. The most difficult ones require years of long-term training, for which the prerequisites have been acquired since childhood.

The more difficult the song is, the more it tests the limits of players and instruments. For example, a top violinist can play up to 15 notes per second.

Naming the most difficult piece of music in the world is very difficult. Different styles of music and different instruments have their own difficulties, which are difficult to compare.

The most famous songs for their difficulty are, for example Niccolo Paganini 24 caprices composed for violinists and John Coltrane tenor saxophone piece Giant Steps, where the melody itself is easy, but playing an improvised solo, i.e. a part that can be freely performed alone, is extremely challenging.

There are also many kinds of difficulty. For example, playing long notes beautifully can be very difficult. The difficulty is also decisively influenced by what kind of version of the song is made.

So, for example The twinkling twinkling star playing the tuba with tempo notation prestissimo, i.e. as fast as possible, can be very challenging.

Reasonable pieces that test the strength of the players are also difficult. Such are, among other things by Richard Wagner Operas and the heaviest pieces of heavy music.

No researcher or expert has heard all of the world’s millions of songs either. More songs are created all the time – you come up with the next one!

Elisa Seppänen

music education lecturer

Sibelius Academy

Tero Pajunen

music pedagogue, music maker

In airless space, the bubble would burst immediately.

Will a soap bubble burst in space?

Saga Jakonen, 5

When makes soap bubbles in the backyard, for example, the air blown in makes the bubbles grow. At the same time, the air surrounding the bubbles pushes them inward. Thus, the air supports them. The air pressure coming from all directions approximately evenly makes the bubble spherical.

There is no air pressure in space, so a regular-sized soap bubble would burst immediately, i.e. could not form at all.

Sure, there may be spaceships in space with enough air pressure to form a soap bubble. This is also the case with the International Space Station, or ISS, which is currently in space.

A soap bubble blown on a spaceship might actually stay intact longer than it would on Earth.

In space, gravity does not affect it in the same way as it does on the ground. Soap bubbles usually break when they hit the ground, but in a spaceship a bubble could float in place for a long time.

Soap bubbles have actually been blown on the International Space Station. There has been, for example, a Japanese person Naoko Yamazaki an astronaut named

He tried to make a soap bubble red with dyed soapy water, so it looked more evenly red than a bubble made with similar water on Earth. This happened because, in the weightless conditions of space, the pigments that make up the colors are able to distribute more evenly on the surface of the bubble.

Anne Virkki

academy researcher

university of Helsinki

See also Rugby World Cup in France: New Zealand clearly beats Argentina Blue-green algae can also upset a fish’s stomach.

Why don’t fish get sick from blue-green algae?

Helka Malmi, 4

Self indeed, fish can also get sick from blue-green algae.

There are dozens of different toxins in blue-green algae that can make fish sick if they eat them or if they get into the fish’s gills.

Algae toxins upset the stomachs of fish. Large amounts of algae toxins can even kill fish.

Fortunately for the fish, however, they are usually able to avoid the algae by swimming deeper. Blue-green algae need sunlight to grow, which is why algae only live in the surface layers of water. From the point of view of humans, these layers are of course thick, about 10-15 meters in the Baltic Sea, but it is not usually a problem for fish to stay below them.

Still, running deep doesn’t always help. Sometimes fish eat other organisms, such as mussels, which in turn eat blue-green algae. Then algae toxins end up in their bodies.

Sometimes fish can also die from the poisons they get this way, but that is probably rare. There is no evidence that, at least, blue-green algae in Finnish waters have killed fish in significant quantities.

Harri Kuosa

leading expert

Finnish Environmental Center

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected]. The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.