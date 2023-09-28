Science questions for kids | How long would it take to go from Oulu to Rovaniemi by rocket?

Topi Männistö, 5

Oulu and Rovaniemi, the direct distance is 166 kilometers. The speed of a rocket traveling in space is typically more than 8 kilometers per second, so at that speed it would only take about 21 seconds to cover the distance.

However, it would take much more time for the rocket to rise and fall. They last several tens of minutes when going into space, because the speed is then lower. A space rocket is usually launched straight up and lands either by parachute like a space shuttle or by touching down like an airplane.

The rocket’s high travel speed would therefore not be of much use on short distances. The distance should be thousands of kilometers in practice, so that traveling by rocket would be faster than, for example, by airplane.

An ordinary passenger plane travels at about 800 kilometers per hour, so the distance between Oulu and Rovaniemi would take about 12 minutes. Take-off, landing and check-in of the plane also take their own time. However, the journey from Oulu to Rovaniemi is so short that it can easily be done by train.

Silja Pohjolainen

docent of astronomy and university teacher

University of Turku

The tickling of a certain place can sometimes be felt elsewhere in the body.

When the right breast is tickled, why is the right leg tickled?

Peeti Koivula, 8

Tickling affects the tiny nerve endings on the surface of the skin, from which information is sent lightning fast through the spinal cord to the brain. There are millions of nerve endings in the skin.

We can detect tickling precisely with our brain. Sometimes, however, the information coming from the nerve endings of the skin may go in the wrong direction.

The information that reaches the brain has a long way to go. It may be that the tickling in one place also seems to come from somewhere else.

This can probably also happen between the right breast and the leg. However, it is known that the detection of the sensations of those body parts does not take place in particularly close brain areas. Neighboring brain areas increase the possibility of information going in the wrong direction.

Fortunately, the brain’s information processing usually corrects the situation in the end. Senses other than the sense of touch also help to understand where the actual tickling takes place.

Nicolas Martinez-Majander

Specialist in neurology, docent

Helsinki University Hospital

The playing area behind the goal plays a role in the fact that hockey is a fast team game.

Why is there a playing space behind the goal in ice hockey, when you can’t play behind the goal in soccer, for example?

Aino Kettunen, 9

Hockey is the fastest of the most popular team games, because the puck stays in the playing area almost all the time thanks to the wings. The fast nature of the sport means that you can also play behind the goal.

The first written rules of ice hockey are from Canada in 1877. Even though the game was played with pucks sawn out of wood, the rules still referred to the ball.

In those rules, a piece of equipment that went over the end line was kicked back into the game in the same way as in football with a goal kick and a corner kick.

At first, the hockey field was limited only by low sides, over which the puck easily bounced. For more than a hundred years, high sides have been used in puck bowls. The sides protected the spectators from the puck, but especially they made the game faster, while at the same time leaving space behind the goal.

If the hockey goal was stuck in the end zone, the attackers would have a big advantage, as the missed shots would bounce right back.

Matti Hintikka

information services coordinator

Sports and physical activity cultural center Tahto

Fantasy movies like Frozen usually don’t depict toilet visits.

Why does Elsa never go to the bathroom in Frozen?

Eedit Karisalmi, 3

Movies the central function of the events is to move the story forward and maintain the tension. We often want to surprise the viewer. That’s why many usual things are left out and things are often invented that can’t really happen.

The time course of movies is usually sped up: if we were shown, for example, all of Elsa’s events of the day, the story would last from morning to night.

The Genre chosen by the authors creates presuppositions regarding characters and events, and those expectations are rarely violated. Frozen is a musical fantasy animated film inspired by by Hans Christian Andersen From the Snow Queen fairy tale. Elsa’s magical powers, the princesses’ exciting lives and emotional music are essential.

In other genres, such as short animations, you go to the bathroom. In the short animations, the toilet scenes are mostly educational or funny.

In general, toilet visits have been shown in fictional, i.e. imaginary, films quite rarely. For example, it’s easy to add things that promote the film’s story, such as conversations, to eating, so eating is shown much more.

Tuula Leinonen

program director of the master’s program in animation

Aalto university

