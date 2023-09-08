Science questions for kids | How can we be in the sauna at 80 degrees, but if it’s 25 degrees outside, it’s already hot?

Mira Karjalainen, 11

Decisive is how long we are in the heat.

On warm summer days, we are outside for a long time, often for several hours. Warm air and sunshine warm the body.

In this case, heat is transferred to the body all the time, which can start to feel like a burden over a long period of time. The body temperature can then rise above the normal base temperature of 37 degrees.

The temperature in the sauna is much higher than outside. However, it is a familiar place, especially to us Finns, so we naturally know how to prepare for hot conditions.

You are usually in the sauna for a relatively short time, often 10–20 minutes. In this case, for example, the body temperature does not have time to rise very high.

However, children’s body temperature rises faster and more than adults, so even 10 minutes can be a long time in the sauna.

In addition, especially in the sauna, we sweat profusely, which removes heat from the body. After a sauna, the feeling of thirst is often strong, because a lot of fluid has been removed from the body. A cool shower, swimming and other cooling cools the body after swimming.

Sirkka Rissanen

leading researcher, docent

Institute of Occupational Health

Why is it that when someone looks at me, I feel the gaze before I even see the viewer?

Alvar Kari, 8

Our brain perceive much more around us than can fit into the object of conscious attention. For example, things can happen on the outskirts of the field of vision that the eyes and brain register, but you don’t notice that you have noticed them.

A person can decide to observe some things around, but some things attract attention by themselves, automatically.

Self-directed gaze is one such thing that easily automatically attracts attention.

As social beings, it is really important for us to notice if someone is looking at us. Someone else might have something for us. He may want to approach with friendly or unfriendly intentions.

It is known that looking at oneself causes emotional reactions in the body. According to research, the gaze can affect, for example, the heartbeat and the electrical conductivity of the skin, which is related to sweating.

So the body may have time to react to the gaze before the person even has time to consciously notice the gaze and think about why the other person is looking.

The above-described preconscious perceptions of the brain and the rapid awakening of the body can cause the sensation described by the questioner.

Terhi Helminen

Ph.D., specialized psychologist in neuropsychology

University of Tampere

A mosquito is a tiny animal, but it too has familiar organs.

Does a mosquito have a tip?

Tuukka Tolvanen, 4

Yes is. The male mosquito’s genitals include a tube through which it transfers its semen, which is necessary for reproduction, to the female. It does not use a tube to urinate, but the excess liquid comes out of the anus.

The tube is located at the end of the dog’s hind body. It develops from the divisions at the end of the hind body.

Because mosquitoes mate in flight, genital structures have different requirements than mammals.

The male mosquito’s genitals have protrusions that allow it to hold onto the female during mating. A mosquito is such a tiny animal that its genitals cannot be seen with the naked eye.

The baby mosquito hatches well before the female, because its genitals are the wrong way around in the cramped case. When it has hatched, they turn the right way, allowing the mosquito to mate.

Lena Huldén

docent of applied zoology, entomologist

You shouldn’t disturb the wasp, because it can sting with its sting.

Why does a wasp have stripes?

Paavo Kilpeläinen, 10

Wasps yellow stripes act as warning colors. They tell birds and other potential predators that the wasp should not be taken as prey because it can sting painfully with its venomous stinger.

The meaning of warning colors is learned through trial and error. After the first wasp sting, the predator will not catch another wasp.

The clearer the warning colors the animal has, the easier it is to remember them. The wasp’s yellow stripes stand out well from the black background color and can be seen from afar.

Dog wasps do not have a stinger unlike females, but they also have the same yellow-black coloration. Dogs try to deceive predators with their coloring. Dog wasps are clearly fewer in number than females, so their lack of stinging does not significantly weaken the effectiveness of the warning colors.

Probably, wasps have had stripes for a very long time. It has not been possible to date the exact time because the colors do not want to be preserved in fossils, i.e. ancient remains of organisms. Many other insects also have similar warning colors. It is not known with certainty in which group of insects they arose first.

Juho Paukkunen

Museum Master

Central Museum of Natural Sciences

