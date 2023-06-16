Science questions for kids | Do the intestines grow with age?

Topi Kinnunen, 9

An adult human intestines are, on average, about seven meters long. They have always taken many turns.

The first part of the intestine begins immediately after the stomach. It is called the small intestine. It is about 5-6 meters long. The length makes it possible to ensure that the nutrients in the food are recovered for use by the body.

After the small intestine comes a slightly shorter but thicker part: the large intestine. It is a good meter long. Excrement is formed there, which leaves the body through the rectum.

In a newborn, the intestines are already several meters long, about three meters in total. They grow rapidly in length during the first years.

After that, slower growth takes place as long as the child and young person grows. In a 9-year-old, the intestine is already about 6–7 meters long.

As an adult, the intestines no longer grow in length. However, the intestines are stretchy and adaptable due to their muscular wall, so their length and thickness can vary slightly.

Diet can also affect it. Food that passes through the intestines faster, such as vegetables and fruits, is good for the intestines.

Even in animals other than humans that have intestines, the intestines grow in length as long as the animal grows.

Some amphibians, such as salamanders, and invertebrates, such as flatworms and sea urchins, are able to grow new intestines when needed, even in adulthood.

Marika Markkanen

university lecturer in anatomy

university of Helsinki

Color is added to the toothpaste to make it look fresh.

Why is toothpaste usually blue or white?

Lila Strand, 9

In toothpastes has commonly used a substance called silica as an abrasive since the mid-20th century. Silica is colorless among the water contained in the paste, just like the other ingredients of the paste.

However, the colorless and audible paste was colored white with titanium dioxide to resemble the previously used chalk flour-based paste. The majority of today’s pastes are still white in color.

In different cultures, other dyes, such as blue, can be used to promote the impression of toothpaste freshness. The blue color can also be used to change the yellow color tone of the teeth so that the teeth look whiter.

There is no health benefit from blue or other colors in toothpaste. The color of the toothpaste may help you see where the paste is, but it does not improve the effectiveness of the paste. Nowadays, pastes are also available that do not contain those unnecessary additives in terms of effectiveness.

Jaakko Markkula

specialist dentist in clinical dentistry and health care

Sharks don’t really want to fight each other.

Do sharks ever fight each other?

Rasmus Ruusunen, 7

Sharks can work things out, but actual fights are extremely rare. Shark clashes are also not what we humans easily imagine them to be like.

The teeth are not usually used, but the gaps are mostly cleared with looks or threatening swimming movements. If it ends up being an actual confrontation, swimming towards the other is usually enough to decide the winner.

Under no circumstances should you fight sharks or other sea animals in such a way that they could be wounded or injured.

There are no medical services or proper rest in the sea, so even a small bite in the wrong place can lead to death later.

Showdowns between sharks most often take place in situations related to reproduction or eating, where they compete with each other. Especially in feeding situations, sharks may bite each other quite by accident.

Markus Dernjatin

curator

Merimaailma Sea Life

A rainbow is usually created during the day when sunlight reflects off raindrops.

Can a rainbow be seen or created in the moonlight at night?

Mette Hyvönen, 7

Usual a rainbow is created when sunlight hits raindrops. The light beam is refracted inside the water drop and reflected back from there.

The light beam consists of different colors that separate from each other as the light travels inside the drop. That’s why we see the rainbow in color.

The Moon can also create a rainbow. The Moon is so much dimmer than the Sun that the rainbow it causes is very dim and weakly visible.

You can only see a rainbow caused by the moon very rarely. With the naked eye, it can only be seen without colors, because the eyes cannot distinguish colors from such a dim object in the dark. Colors can be displayed in photos.

The rainbow created by the Moon can best be seen near the moment of the full moon, when the Moon is at its brightest.

Quite often, light rings or arcs can be seen around the Sun and the Moon. They are halo phenomena created in the ice crystals of high-altitude clouds. Halos are a completely different phenomenon than rainbows near the ground.

Markku Poutanen

professor

Land Surveying Institute, Geospatial Information Center