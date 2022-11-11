Science questions for kids | Can you die if there is nothing to do?

Koivu Kivikoski, 6

Say waiting for a friend for a long time or staying in a non-stimulating environment may feel very boring. However, a person cannot die from a lack of doing or from the resulting experience of boredom.

In addition to the lack of things to do, people also often feel bored when they have no control over what they do.

This can happen, for example, when doing lengthy tasks. Such may sometimes be, for example, homework or homework.

Boredom feels boring, because it is the brain’s way of trying to shake a person out of inactivity to do important things – for example, meeting people, coming up with new ideas or exercising.

Often we know how to get rid of boredom by inventing something meaningful for ourselves. It is an important skill, because prolonged boredom puts a person in a bad mood and can lead to health problems as well.

Of course, sometimes it is also important to do things that seem boring, because doing them is often useful.

Lauri Nummenmaa

professor of medical imaging and modeling

University of Turku

A little one climbing a mountain should be a real super baby.

How long would it take a baby to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain?

Mai Kantola, 5

World the highest mountain, Mount Everest, is almost 8.9 kilometers high. However, climbing there does not start from sea level, i.e. zero, but from the base camp, which is already located at an altitude of 5.3 kilometers.

From there, the journey to the top is about 20 kilometers along various paths and walls. During that time, we climb more than 3.6 kilometers upwards.

Babies move very cleverly at home, for example from one room to another. In that case, the usual speed of babies’ contractions is 70–150 centimeters per second. Uphill doesn’t really slow things down.

However, babies only carry short distances, usually a few meters. If the baby continued at the same speed in one direction, he could cover 2–5 kilometers in an hour.

In that time, the baby’s pants would have worn out at the knees many times, or the knees would have been in hospital condition by walking around with bare knees.

With a good imagination, we could perhaps think of a baby who would like to crawl all the time, doesn’t get tired, doesn’t sleep, doesn’t need milk, doesn’t care about cold, steep walls or the thin air of the mountains. With such a super baby, it would take less than a day to get up.

In the difficult conditions of the mountains, not even an adult can climb this fast. In addition, babies change what they are doing many times a minute. Even in Konta, the direction changes every few seconds.

Therefore, the baby’s actual forward movement speed would be hundreds of meters per hour at most. The baby also needs to eat, sleep and cuddle with the parents, estimated at least eighteen hours a day.

Therefore, the baby’s actual walking distance would be no more than a couple of kilometers per day on the plains. Climbing in the mountains is even slower.

When there is a distance of 20 kilometers from the Himalayan base camp to the top, it could take a couple of months for the baby to make that journey, if he didn’t get sick on the way

Veikka Gustafsson

a former mountaineer

Sampsa Old House

professor of clinical neurophysiology

The Baba Center of Helsinki Children’s Hospital

Why does bread cheese squeak when you eat it? It’s squeaky cheese in English

The bread cheese crunches funny in the teeth.

Karelia Keitel, 15

Is there are other whining or creaking cheeses than bread cheese, which is dear to us Finns.

For example, a good halloumi should crackle when eating, and in Mexico, strong crackling Oaxaca cheese is preferred.

When the curd begins to take shape, i.e. to curdle, the milk’s protein substances called casein form long fibrous structures in it.

In most cheeses, those strands bind water. They therefore play an important role in the firm and juicy structure of the cheese.

In such an environment rich in water, the protein fibers slide silently past each other while chewing, surrounded by a water mantle.

Crackling cheeses, on the other hand, are made in such a way that the liquid is squeezed out of the curd as efficiently as possible. Then the water envelope around the protein fibers in the pulp decreases, which means they lose a kind of lubricant.

According to the current understanding, the creaking of cheese is caused precisely when the protein fibers rub against each other, a bit like the parts of a badly oiled machine. No wonder the cheese crunches!

Anu Hopia

professor of food development

University of Turku

Vacuuming up space dust would not be successful.

Does a vacuum cleaner work in space?

Ilari Stenius, 10

In space there is a lot of space dust, so there would be something to vacuum there.

The operation of the vacuum cleaner is based on the fact that its motor creates a pressure inside the vacuum cleaner that is lower than the surrounding air.

This so-called negative pressure then draws dust and small particles into the vacuum cleaner through the vacuum hose. The greater the difference between those two pressures, the greater the suction power.

However, there is no air in space, and therefore no air pressure. There is gas in space, but even that is usually very rare. Space is almost a vacuum. The pressure there is very low or almost non-existent.

It would be very difficult to create such a large negative pressure inside the vacuum cleaner that it would work. The vacuum motor would also overheat and break down because there is no air in space to cool it. Vacuuming would therefore not be successful in space.

Silja Pohjolainen

docent of astronomy and university teacher

University of Turku

