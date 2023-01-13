Science questions for kids | Can artificial intelligence be put into humans?

Children’s science questions also consider the size of a book in different languages ​​and the entanglement of a jellyfish’s legs. And why does the exhalation temperature vary?

Tatu Saarelainen, 10

To machines constructed intelligence is very different from human intelligence. In some tasks, such as calculating or remembering, the machine is even better than a human.

In other tasks, however, the machine is miserable. For example, making a sandwich, telling a joke or being someone’s friend goes well for us humans, but is difficult for machines.

Since the machine’s intelligence is so different, putting artificial intelligence into a human is very difficult. At least for now, they don’t know how to do it.

But science is constantly evolving. We already know how to put a hearing aid on a person, which creates the sensation of hearing in the brain. This is how a deaf person can get “artificial hearing”. Similar aids have been developed for the blind.

A paralyzed person can also use a device that measures the brain to write text with the power of thought.

Maybe one day artificial intelligence can be put into humans. It could help us to calculate or remember better, for example. If you could put artificial intelligence in a person, it would still be a good helper. It would not replace human intelligence.

Teemu Roos

professor of computer science

university of Helsinki

There are books in several languages ​​with very different characters.

If the same book is translated into all the world’s languages, in which language is the book the longest and in which the shortest?

Ansa Heikkinen, 6

To the question it is impossible to give an unequivocal and universally valid answer.

When translating a text from one language to another, its length is primarily affected by two things. The first of them is the writing system used.

For example, Finnish is written with an alphabet of which there are 29. On the other hand, the Chinese language uses about 20,000 characters. So in Chinese you can write many words with a single character, while in Finland, for example, you would need several.

Thinking like this, a language is shorter the more characters it has and longer the fewer there are. Thinking like this, Chinese would be the shortest language in the world.

There is not the same certainty about the longest language, but for example the Rotokas language spoken on the island of Bougainville is written with only twelve different characters. One could think that the translation made in this way is technically the longest.

However, translation is rarely purely mechanical. When a text is translated from one language to another, it is often necessary to add various explanations, because things that are familiar to a Finnish reader, for example, may be strange to a Chinese reader.

In this way, the length of the translation is also affected by the more distant readership the book is translated to. So you might think that most books are probably the shortest in the language they were originally written in.

Jörg Tiedemann

professor of language technology

university of Helsinki

Medusa preys with its tentacles.

Why don’t jellyfish’s legs get knotted when they swim in a shoal?

Lauri Mikkonen, 12

Jellyfish the legs can sometimes get into a knot. It can happen alone or with other jellyfish.

However, knotting of the legs of living jellyfish is extremely rare. This is also the case in dense swarms of jellyfish.

If knots are formed, they also usually open. When jellyfish drift dead in the water, the legs get tangled more easily.

Jellyfish generally have two types of legs: thin predatory tentacles and wide mouth strips. Predatory tentacles can be over a meter long, so you’d think they would get tangled easily. There are many reasons why this does not happen.

Normally, when a jellyfish’s tentacle touches another organism, such as a baby fish, the bulb cells are triggered, clinging to the prey. However, the tentacles do not burn themselves or other jellyfish of the same species. In this case, the formation of knots is unlikely.

Jellyfish can also control and move their tentacles. It happens slowly, but it helps to clarify possible knots.

If a knot is formed and nothing else helps, the knotted spot can also detach from the jellyfish. Jellyfish are able to grow a new leg rather quickly.

Not all close relatives of jellyfish avoid entanglement. At least Copula civicisi The cube jellyfish intentionally clings to a mate with its tentacles in order to breed with it.

Markus Dernjatin

curator

Merimaailma Sea Life

When it’s cold, the breath steams.

Why is the breathing air hot when you exhale, but cold when you blow?

Oskari Lehtonen, 7

Oscar’s the phenomenon described can easily be verified as correct. It is enough to blow, for example, on the back of your hand from some distance away.

When blowing out, the air temperature is close to the body’s internal temperature, i.e. around 37 degrees, but the skin temperature is clearly colder. That’s why even moderately strong blowing feels distinctly warm.

However, the air flow of a strong blow cools the skin. The same phenomenon happens, for example, when walking outside in windy weather. The air then clearly feels colder.

The speed of the air flow and thus also the cooling capacity increases considerably when blowing in such a way that the lips form only a small hole.

Tom Kuusela

University researcher in physics

University of Turku

