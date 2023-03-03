Science questions for kids | Are children or adults smarter?

Alisa Daffeh, 8

Average people’s intellectual performance improves from childhood to early adulthood, i.e. until about 20–30 years of age. From here on, the blade of the intellect begins to dull slowly, some more slowly than others.

Adults have also had time to solve many puzzles during their lives, so they have developed skills to solve difficult problems. Therefore, adults are better than children when it comes to challenges that require, for example, long-term consideration and consideration of many factors.

Children’s strengths can be found in the cleverness of thinking: children do better than adults, for example, in memory games and learn different rhymes faster. Similarly, children learn a foreign language more fluently, even though adults have a wider vocabulary in their native language.

As we get older, our thinking tends to unfortunately often freeze in the familiar paths. Children are often better than adults in tasks that require ingenuity, for example when you have to invent new uses for a familiar object.

This painter Pablo Picasso meant when he said it took him a couple of years to learn to paint like a master and the rest of his life to learn to paint like a child.

Markus Jokela

professor of psychology

university of Helsinki

The Dalmatian’s spots can be dark or light – and the spots on the mouth can even be blue.

How is it possible that Dalmatian dogs also have spots in their mouths?

Vilho Rajamäki, 10

in dogs, just like us humans, there are cells in the skin that produce dye, i.e. pigment. Humans and dogs can also have such cells in their mouths.

In the mouth, dogs can have spots on the tongue, lips, gums and palate. Usually, spots or spots on the tongue are only found in dogs that also have dark pigment in their gums. Chinese breeds Chow Chow and Shar Pei have a completely blue tongue.

Dalmatians can have spots in their mouths, but there are also individuals that don’t. It depends on the inheritance whether there are commas or not.

If the Dalmatian has black spots on its skin, i.e. its body produces a dark dye, any spots in its mouth are blue. If the skin is brown with spots, the spots in the mouth look lighter than blue. The spots on the mouth are even lighter if the spots on the skin are pale yellow.

The different color of spots in the mouth compared to the skin is due to the fact that there are no hairs in the mouth, like the skin, but only surface cells. Spots in the mouth are of no particular benefit or harm to Dalmatians.

Kirsi Sainio

docent of developmental biology

university of Helsinki

Finnish dialects have words for the day before yesterday.

Why is there no word for yesterday for the day before in the Finnish language? My suggestion would be over the top

Olavi Revontuli Henriksson, 7

Finland in dialects, the expression from yesterday to the previous day is most commonly used the other day. It was also introduced into the literary language in the middle of the 19th century. On another day literally means “on another day”.

However, there is a problem with the expression. It does not in itself tell whether we are looking back or forward. Especially in Central Pohlian dialects, the next day can mean the same as the day after tomorrow.

For the sake of clarity, it has been decided that the word is used in the literary language in the sense that is most common in dialects, i.e. to mean the day before yesterday.

Super yesterday would definitely be a good suggestion. The exact equivalent word is, for example, Estonian day before yesterday. Ylieielinen is also familiar in the southwestern dialects of Finland, although the most common expression in them is the day before yesterday.

Even in general colloquial speech, the day before yesterday has been used somewhat, judging from the fact that it has appeared in newspapers a few times. However, it has not been accepted into the literary language because it has remained a rare expression.

Kaisa Häkkinen

professor of the Finnish language

University of Turku

The way the food looks can also affect the sense of taste.

Does food taste the same when you start to like it and when you haven’t liked it yet?

Eeli Mutanen, 4

Answer depends on what we mean by the taste of the food.

Strictly speaking, we only taste five flavors. They are sweet, bitter, salty, sour and umami. These sensations do not change, even if you start to like the food.

In general, however, the taste of food refers to an experience, which is mixed with a lot of other things besides the sense of taste. The sense of smell and the chemical sensations of the mouth, such as the hotness of chili, affect how we experience food.

Furthermore, the sense of taste is also affected by the sense of sight. For example, the color red may make food taste sweeter. Even hearing matters. The intensity of the potato chips’ crunch affects the taste experience.

In addition, our experience of the taste of food is influenced by our previous experiences, expectations and preferences. Tasting food, which seems simple, is indeed a complex jumble of sensations and feelings.

In a way, there are two answers to the question. The first of them would be that the perception of food at the level of taste, smell and touch remains the same regardless of whether you like the food or not.

Another is that when you start to like food, your own mind shapes the experience of tasting it differently.

Anu Hopia

professor of food development

University of Turku

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected] The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.