



A team of researchers at Princeton University has reached a conclusion that could change our understanding of the universe forever. We know that the universe is expanding, but these scientists suggest that this expansion could be slowing down. Not only that, but much sooner than anyone would have predicted, the expansion could stop completely and begin a process of contraction that would lead the universe to become smaller and smaller, until converging on a single point, a singularity known as Big Crunch.

This process, according to the researchers, could occur in cosmological terms “tomorrow.” In real terms, within about 100 million years, which is just a fraction of the age of the Universe. The most disturbing thing is that we wouldn’t realize it until it was too late.

