



Imagine that the Sun goes crazy and threatens to destroy the Earth within just a few hundred years. If something like this happened now, there would be no way to prevent our destruction, but if it happened in the future, say, a few million years from now, future technology may be able to save us. But where to go? Locking all or part of humanity in a roving fleet of spaceships wandering eternally through space does not seem like a very appropriate solution. But, what if we get on a wandering planet that is passing through?

That is the solution that astrophysicist Irina Romanowska believes would be the best to guarantee our survival, and also that of other intelligent civilizations that could have the same problem. According to Romanowska, these planets could offer a way for civilizations to travel to other stars and adapt to new solar systems. An advanced civilization could therefore use rogue planets to escape its star system in case its star is about to become a supernova or red giant.

