



Imagine a planet, huge and lonely, wandering aimlessly through the vast universe. Without a star to call home, these wandering worlds are true cosmic nomads. For a long time, scientists believed that these planets were exceptions, cosmic oddities. However, the latest research is revealing a surprising reality: wandering planets could be much more common than we thought.

But two new studies, one British and one Japanese, have revealed a whole series of data that is mind-blowing.

Most spectacularly, interstellar space within our galaxy and others could literally be filled with these planetary wanderers: dark, sunless, frigid, icy worlds wandering without a home. They are also called wandering planets.

