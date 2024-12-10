abc podcast
dark matter
Although all planets were born around stars, during the formation of solar systems, many worlds were ejected by gravitational forces.
Imagine a planet, huge and lonely, wandering aimlessly through the vast universe. Without a star to call home, these wandering worlds are true cosmic nomads. For a long time, scientists believed that these planets were exceptions, cosmic oddities. However, the latest research is revealing a surprising reality: wandering planets could be much more common than we thought.
But two new studies, one British and one Japanese, have revealed a whole series of data that is mind-blowing.
Most spectacularly, interstellar space within our galaxy and others could literally be filled with these planetary wanderers: dark, sunless, frigid, icy worlds wandering without a home. They are also called wandering planets.
All episodes of 'Dark Materials' can be found on the main audio platforms, such as Spotify, Ivoox, Apple
