At 4 meters high, 12 meters long, and 28 cm teeth, “Stan”, a 67 million year old T-Rex skeleton, has been auctioned. The famous Christie’s house in New York (United States) took care of the sale. “Stan” found a buyer for $ 31.8 million. Its new owner, a private collector, wished to remain anonymous.



It is an absolute record in the matter since the sale in 1997, of another T-Rex, for 8.4 million dollars. “This skeleton is the most complete ever offered in an auction. It is made up of 188 bones. No one knows how many bones a T-Rex had in their lifetime. None of them have been found in their entirety, but it is estimated that his skeleton consisted of around 300 bones “, explains James Hyslop, chief scientist at Christie’s.