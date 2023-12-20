Science Nature | I moved from the south to Lapland, and the ghost scared me the most – everyone should learn this from the dark season

Darkness takes over in winter, especially in the northern parts of our country. Every fourth Finn feels that mask symptoms are harmful. This extensive article explains why we have kamos – and how to enjoy it

Bthe ilja road is pitch dark. It's January, and the darkness has taken the light away.

On an evening run in Inari, Taiwan, with the headlamp turned off. An LED light would seem like a crime in the middle of the street, far from the street lights.

The headlamp came in handy earlier in the evening – while cleaning. I prepared for the birthday party by washing the windows of the house from the inside. The job had to be done under the light of a headlamp to separate all the streaks and splashes.