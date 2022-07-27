Inaugurated last Sunday (24), the 74th Annual Meeting of the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC) is the largest scientific event in Latin America.

The event counts with the participation of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) – one of the largest research funding platforms of the federal government. Evaldo Ferreira Vilela, president of CNPq, spoke today (26) in an interview with the A Voz do Brasil program about the importance of encouraging research and science in society and about the entry of women into the scientific environment.

“Research is for people to better understand the generation of knowledge. And knowledge is extremely important for human evolution. Science must be close to society,” she said.

Among the attractions, one catches the public’s attention. “When all was not ice – New discoveries on the Antarctic Continent” brings together 160 pieces from Paleoantar, a project of the National Museum linked to the Brazilian Antarctic Program and financed by CNPq.

The project is dedicated to collecting and studying Antarctic rocks and fossils. Among the objects on display, there are eight pieces rescued from the rubble of the National Museum after the fire that consumed the building in 2018, as well as bones and replicas of prehistoric animals.

“It is an event that brings science to society. It is a concern of all of us, scientists, to meet with people and be able to talk about science, benefits, and what science itself is, which is a value of contemporary societies”, said the president of CNPq.

For tomorrow, Wednesday (27), the event plans a round table with the theme “Young people in science”, composed of scholarship winners of the Outstanding Scientific and Technological Initiation Award (PICT).

Watch the interview: