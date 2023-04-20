How can a researcher publish a scientific study every 37 hours? What is that “most cited in the ranking from Shanghai”? How can it be that Arab universities pay so much money just to change the affiliation of the institution? Who does the scientific publications? How are the studies financed? These are some of the many questions I have recently received on my phone. My friends who do not work in the scientific and academic world have read in EL PAÍS cases of what we could call “lack of scientific integrity”, or what I like to describe as the impact of the motivators of the will to investigate.

More information

Some of the categorical answers I have given to those questions have been these: publishing a study in 37 hours is impossible. Arab universities pay because they fall prey, like the rest of the world’s universities, to university rankings. Scientific publications are (supposedly) made by researchers. We all pay them. And the most cited are something like The main 40 of the science. However, these reflections do not respond to the drama of an outdated, ineffective and battered scientific system.

Science, in addition to being the key to making a better world, to facing climate change or a global pandemic, is also a human enterprise, and the scientific career is a profession. To enter (and stay) in that race, researchers have to publish “and publish” scientific articles (papers) and, of course, get public funding to carry out that research that, in the best case scenario for your career, culminates in a publication in a journal with a high “impact factor” (JIF). And start again. The principle of “publish or perish” has led to a lot of bad practice, unethical behavior, a lot of research being wasted (research waste) without having any impact on society, and even, to the crisis of the reproducibility of science.

Science is key to making a better world, facing climate change or a global pandemic, but it is also a human enterprise, and the scientific career is a profession.

Researchers have, in addition to curiosity, interest and other laudable principles that direct us to a scientific career, the “motivator of the will” to publish, as an end in itself. Since it is what will allow us to obtain financing, a permanent position in a university and what will help us to remain in the system. Part of this system (the elephant in the room) are the large scientific publishers, who are paid astronomical amounts to access and/or publish, and the companies that determine the impact factors of those publications based on the citations they receive. magazines.

One of these companies Clarivate (to which the cases revealed by this means allude) also makes its own list of those 40 Mainthe Highly Cited Researchers (HCR), where the 6,938 most cited researchers are included in strict order and by discipline. The citation is not an indisputable indicator of quality, but a marker of popularity: of the publications (JIF) or of the researchers (HCR). The list of “popular” scientists can be accessed openly, but in order to enter the lists of good (“popular”) journals (Journal Citation Report) institutions or countries have to pay significant seven-figure amounts as well.

On the other hand, the researchers belong to universities or research organizations that also have their will motivators to attract students, raise their prestige or capture other recognition. The element to define the quality (popularity) of a university is again more lists, in this case, rankings that place universities in an order of priority according to criteria of a diverse nature and based, in the case of measuring their absolute excellence, on indices as arbitrary as having a Nobel Prize, or one of these highly cited individuals. As if a single person could legitimize an entire institution!

Publishing articles in specialized magazines helps to obtain financing, a permanent position in a university and allows us to stay in the system (the elephant in the room).

What the cases revealed in this newspaper show It is nothing more than the tip of the iceberg of endless nonsense that, little by little, makes our current scientific system rot, in the heat of what seems like a round deal. The researchers do the research, financed with public funds, the public institutions in which they work pay the big publishers several times (for reading and for publishing), the researchers also review scientific papers for free, and companies like Clarivate or the ranking from Shanghai prescribe in their lists who are the good guys (and by comparison, the bad guys).

In the last 30 years, since we lived with the Internet, we have changed the way we communicate, buy, teach, learn and even flirt. And yet we continue to do, finance and evaluate science in the same way as in the last century. Young researchers, poorly paid and pressured by the system, aspire to get out of sing in their laboratories trying to change the world to one of the lists of 40 Main.

But, as the Argentines say, “the problem is not with the pig, but with the one who feeds it”, and consciously or unconsciously, we all feed this anachronistic and ineffective system, subsumed in a deadly embrace with scientific publishers and rankings university students And meanwhile, we fill the coffers of publishers and other companies in the environment that, like Clarivate, sell us their products and tell us, for profit, what quality is. Whoever can pay, pays, and enters the elite of flawed popularity. But science, as it says the new Law 17/2022 in Spainmust be “a common good” and must be returned to the researchers who make it and to the society that pays for it.

In the last 30 years, from the Internet, we have changed the way we communicate, buy, teach, learn and even flirt, however, we do science in the same way as in the last century

So that the current scientific system does not rot (more), researchers, institutions and other agents have to break the deadly embrace of science and react to change the way we communicate scientific knowledge and, above all, how we evaluate the merit of the researchers beyond the papers. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Although we are victims and accomplices of the current system, we are also aware of its weaknesses and, to a greater or lesser extent, we want to change it.

So that the current scientific system does not rot (more), researchers, institutions and other agents have to break the deadly embrace of science and react to change the way we communicate scientific knowledge and, above all, how we evaluate the merit of the researchers beyond the papers. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Although we are victims and accomplices of the current system, we are also aware of its weaknesses and, to a greater or lesser extent, we want to change it. In this sense, after a long debate with the agents involved and facilitated by the Open Science Unit of the European Commission, the Coalition for the Advancement of Research Evaluation (COARA). In the last four months, more than 500 institutions have joined CoARA, adopting, among other commitments, that of avoiding the use of rankings in the evaluation of research. CoARA is a necessary step forward, to analyze in a coherent, collective, necessary and global way, the reform of research evaluation, in such a way that we can move from an exclusively quantitative evaluation system of journals, and paper-centristto a system that includes other research products, other indicators, as well as qualitative narratives that define the specific contributions of the researcher and that values ​​all academic talents and in all disciplines.

As I told my friends: science is like a parachute, if it doesn’t open it won’t help us. In the age of the web, artificial intelligence and data, another scientific system is possible and, moreover, necessary.

eva mendez She is a tenured professor in the Department of Library Science at the Carlos III University of Madrid and director of OpenScienceLab, the Metainvestigation group for Open Science

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.