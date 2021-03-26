It is not difficult to find researchers who scoff at philosophy. A scientific joke says how is a philosopher different from a theoretical physicist? Well, in that the philosopher works with a pencil and a paper, and the theoretical physicist works with a pencil, a paper and a wastebasket. The chascarrillo highlights the provisional nature of scientific truth, its permanent confrontation with the world, its final destination in that bin that philosophers do not have. “The only absolute truths are mathematical truths,” physicist Jorge Wagensberg used to say, and he was right. Not in philosophy, but not even in science, there is a single theory that has lasted five millennia, like the Pythagorean theorem. When a mathematician proves a theorem, he has engraved a truth on a granite wall, eternal and immutable as sunrise.

With its characteristic bad grape, Francis Crick, Nobel Prize in 1962 for the discovery of the DNA double helix, declared in 2006 to the writer Susan Blackmore: “Philosophers often ask good questions, but lack the techniques to answer them.” It is sometimes argued, Crick admits, that the central aim of a philosopher is to deal with unsolved problems, but he adds that science ends up solving them. In my favorite line, the discoverer of the double helix claims that the only exception to that rule is Einstein, who can be considered a philosopher who did not think in words, but in images and equations. This is no longer a poisoned dart, but a torpedo on the waterline of philosophy. If the only successful philosopher in history is a scientist, then you will tell me what is left for the heirs of Socrates.

I, I spontaneously confess, would not want to live in a world without philosophers, or without writers, or without artists. Furthermore, I believe that there are contemporary philosophers – Daniel Dennett, Michael Ruse, Jesús Mosterín – who have remained very attentive to science and have published books that analyze it and expose it to the educated public with extraordinary clarity of thought. It is true that they do not have a laboratory to find the answers, but their mere questions can stimulate scientists to solve them. And there are also many other issues, from ethics to hedonism, in which ‘literary men’ have more to say than scientists.

The executive director of the British Academy London, Hetan Shah, trained at Oxford in philosophy, politics and economics, wants to introduce ‘those of letters’ in the debate and the management of the pandemic in the world. The British Academy was founded in 1902 and is dedicated to promoting the humanities and social sciences. Shah argues in ‘Nature’ that politicians need not only scientists, but also experts in the humanities and social sciences. “Science gives us vaccines,” he says, “but the humanities help us understand social realities, such as doubts about the vaccine.” It gives food for thought.

