Science in the HS 50 years ago NL sent a new Venus probe

In March 1972: On Monday, the Soviet Union sent its eighth spacecraft on a 300-mile journey to the mysterious planet Venus.

The automatic sonar, which weighs 1,200 kilograms, launched into space from a launch site in the steppes of Kazakhstan in the morning. It is expected to land softly on Venus in July.

Venus 8 attempts a soft descent through Venus to the surface of a boiling hot atmosphere where the temperature may rise to 250 degrees Celsius and the air pressure is twenty times harder than on earth.

Venus 8 carries the image of Lenin and the coat of arms of the Soviet Union.

Soviet Union the previous Venus probe sent the first messages from this planet in December 1970. However, the sonar was silenced after only 23 minutes of operation.

The deployment of Venus 8 continues the Soviet program to study the planets of the solar system using automatic sonar. Two Soviet space stations are currently orbiting Mars.

According to the news agency Tassi, according to the space flight program, the landing ship is to detach from the mother ship and land softly on the surface of Venus and conduct scientific experiments.

The flight is controlled from a space center in the Soviet Union. The space station also performs measurements en route to Venus.

Venus 7, which was destroyed on the surface of Venus, was the fourth attempt at a soft landing. Three previous attempts failed and the sonar was destroyed under atmospheric pressure.