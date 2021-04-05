Science in the HS 50 years ago Diabetes is not a standard of living

In April 1971: “A full life despite diabetes” was the theme of World Health Day just celebrated. Diabetes was chosen as the topic of the day e.g. because this year marks the 50th anniversary of the invention of insulin. – –

There are 100,000 diabetes cases in Finland. At the national headquarters in Tampere, CEO Leo Noro stated that diabetes causes costs of more than FIM 40 million a year in our country.

More than 4 per cent of hospital internal medicine sites are constantly used for diabetes. The average treatment time is about 18 days. Half of the diabetics get along with diet alone, while the rest use insulin or other antidiabetic drugs.

According to CEO Noro, the highest number of people receiving drug treatment is in Eastern Finland and the lowest in Northern Finland.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that diabetes, or diabetes, is becoming an increasing threat to the health of all humankind.

Finland is one of the countries where, according to the WHO, diabetes mortality rates have risen significantly. – –

Diabetes is still a serious disease if not treated well. Failure to treat can lead to coma, blindness, kidney and nerve diseases, skin infections, and degenerative changes in the heart and blood vessels.

The Diabetes Association states that diabetes is not exclusively a standard of living.

It occurs almost as much in developing countries as in countries with a high standard of living. There are an estimated 30 million cases of diabetes worldwide.