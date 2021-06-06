No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Science in the HS 50 years ago Brain curve help for driving license authorities

by admin_gke11ifx
June 6, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Science|Science in HS 50 years ago

In June 1971: Neurophysiology is not just about scientists. Neurophysiological examinations can also benefit insurance institutions and licensing authorities, it was stated at the Congress of Neurophysiologists in Turku.

In the treatment of brain damage in children, neurophysiological methods can be used to heal early enough. This is the opinion of at least Finland’s only docent in clinical neurophysiology, Dr. Heikki Lang from Turku University Central Hospital.

Neurophysiologists primarily study electrical phenomena in the brain, other nervous systems, and muscles. EEG, or brain curve studies, are a big part of the work of neurophysiologists.

Usually, the EEG is measured by installing electrical wires over the patient’s skull. On the other hand, no impulses can be measured from the lower surface of the skull.

A new method has been developed in Finland, which Lang describes as a career-breaking one. In this method by Dr. Lea Bergström from Helsinki, the electrodes are installed through the nasal and temporal cavities in the lower surface of the skull, which also locates disturbances that are not visible in a normal EEG.

Dr. Bergström presented his method at the conference. Professor SI. Oftedal from Oslo again reported on the more widely used laryngeal electrode method, which is similar.

According to Docent Lang, neurophysiologists, for example, could immediately determine in an accident whether there is a serious injury. Today, skull people are often treated for a couple of days in hospital if there is no visible damage. After weeks or months, it may be revealed that the patient is unable to concentrate, memory strikes, and mental ability is unchanged.

In insurance companies’ claims, these cases are common and difficult to resolve. A neurophysiological diagnosis reveals the cases freshly accurately.

According to the information provided by the Medical Board, more attention will be paid to obtaining a driving license in the future. Here, too, electricity measurements could, in Lang’s view, serve.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Germany: resounding victory in Saxony for Angela Merkel's party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.