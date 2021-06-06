Science in the HS 50 years ago Brain curve help for driving license authorities

In June 1971: Neurophysiology is not just about scientists. Neurophysiological examinations can also benefit insurance institutions and licensing authorities, it was stated at the Congress of Neurophysiologists in Turku.

In the treatment of brain damage in children, neurophysiological methods can be used to heal early enough. This is the opinion of at least Finland’s only docent in clinical neurophysiology, Dr. Heikki Lang from Turku University Central Hospital.

Neurophysiologists primarily study electrical phenomena in the brain, other nervous systems, and muscles. EEG, or brain curve studies, are a big part of the work of neurophysiologists.

Usually, the EEG is measured by installing electrical wires over the patient’s skull. On the other hand, no impulses can be measured from the lower surface of the skull.

A new method has been developed in Finland, which Lang describes as a career-breaking one. In this method by Dr. Lea Bergström from Helsinki, the electrodes are installed through the nasal and temporal cavities in the lower surface of the skull, which also locates disturbances that are not visible in a normal EEG.

Dr. Bergström presented his method at the conference. Professor SI. Oftedal from Oslo again reported on the more widely used laryngeal electrode method, which is similar.

According to Docent Lang, neurophysiologists, for example, could immediately determine in an accident whether there is a serious injury. Today, skull people are often treated for a couple of days in hospital if there is no visible damage. After weeks or months, it may be revealed that the patient is unable to concentrate, memory strikes, and mental ability is unchanged.

In insurance companies’ claims, these cases are common and difficult to resolve. A neurophysiological diagnosis reveals the cases freshly accurately.

According to the information provided by the Medical Board, more attention will be paid to obtaining a driving license in the future. Here, too, electricity measurements could, in Lang’s view, serve.