In the early 1970s, the Apollo astronauts took seismometers to the Moon to measure soil movements. The assessment of Kuu’s partially melted heart has since been confirmed.

In November 1972: The center of the moon may be in a molten state. This is indicated by the data sent by seismometers on the surface of the moon.

The interior structure of the moon has hardly been studied and therefore it is mostly based on theories. Some theories consider the moon to be solid throughout, while others assume that it has a molten core.

Disagreements about the structure of the moon are largely due to the fact that the birth of the moon is still a mystery.

Seismometers left on the moon by manned probes register the vibrations caused by a meteorite that crashed into the backside of the moon.

The meteorite was estimated to be a one-ton boulder, which generated shock waves so strong that they traveled through the moon. A meteorite of this size hitting the moon is rare.

The existence of a molten core is indicated by the fact that no transverse wave motion entered the seismometers at all. Transverse wave motion does not propagate in a fluid, unlike the longitudinal wave motion detected by seismometers.

Another indication of the possibility of a molten core was obtained by comparing the time differences of shock waves arriving at different seismometers.

Based on the data, the diameter of the core of the melt was estimated to be around 1,000 kilometers. The diameter of the moon is 3,500 kilometers, and the molten core is therefore quite small compared to, for example, the molten interior of the Earth, which extends a few tens of kilometers from the earth’s surface.