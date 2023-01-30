Monday, January 30, 2023
Science in HS 50 years ago | War pollution as a threat to the entire planet

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in World Europe
0

Science|Science in HS 50 years ago

A Japanese scientist warned about the pollution caused by the war in Indochina.

In January 1973: Mitshitaka Kainou, director of the Tokyo Pollution Research Institute, said at a meeting on pollution problems held in Mexico on Tuesday that the environmental pollution caused by the Indochina war may spread throughout Asia and later the whole world

Referring to the bombs, chemicals and other substances used in the war in Indochina, Kainou pointed out that humanity is now on the brink of the destruction of its natural resources.

“Unless humanity understands and changes its way of thinking, it will mean the end,” he warned.

Kainou further warned other countries and especially developing countries not to consider Japan as a model of an industrialized society, because Japan in particular has very difficult pollution problems.

