Science in HS 50 years ago | The tapeworm still thrives, although it has decreased

Science in HS 50 years ago|At its worst, Finland had up to half a million tapeworm patients.

In July 1974: The tapeworm is still living in the intestines of Finns. However, worm patients have significantly decreased compared to before. According to the Medical Board’s estimate, the number of tapeworm carriers has dropped to ten from what it was ten years ago.

During the worst tapeworm season in Finland, there were half a million worm patients. Ten years ago, there were still hundreds of thousands of patients.

“According to a study from the early 1970s, there were around 80,000 worm carriers, and the number has continued to drop since then,” estimates the chief physician Risto Visakorpi from the medical board.

All tapeworms that breed in Finns come from freshwater fish. In Visakorvi’s opinion, it is difficult to name the worst worm fish, as research results conflict with each other.

The differences in the regional occurrence of tapeworms are many times greater. The majority of worms are found in the population of North Karelia and Lapland, the least in the inhabitants of the southern coast and Åland.

“The decrease in tapeworms is due to effective education,” states Visakorpi.

In addition to tapeworm campaigns from ten years ago, the programs of various women’s organizations on the healthy use of fish have brought results. Tapeworm does not cause obvious symptoms to its carrier. However, the most typical sign is the patient’s weight loss and deterioration in general condition.

A worm the resulting lack of vitamin B 12 can eventually lead to severe anemia. Getting rid of nested tapeworms is easy: one effective dewormer is all it takes. However, a new infection can occur in a few days if the incorrect use of fish is immediately continued, emphasizes Visakorpi.