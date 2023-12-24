Science in HS 50 years ago | The super medicine of the future of elite sports is breed breeding

The development of athletes using scientific methods was considered in 1973. And in the Soviet Union, birds were tracked with radio transmitters.

In December 1973: The future of elite sports is decisively in the hands of scientists.

Today, we are thinking, at least theoretically, whether the top swimmers of the future will have flipper feet, whether a basketball team over two meters tall will be developed separately, the midget athletes who are one meter tall, and so on.

It is a matter of breeding the breed. The use of science — breed breeding is only one possibility — and growing investments guarantee the constant acceleration of “equipment” in top sports.

The superior resources of the great nations, financial and spiritual, get more and more of their rights in the distribution of sports profits. In the future, small nations may find themselves more and more often in collection lots. – –

Even today's greatest records won't last forever. – –

Radio communication with flying birds

The Soviets ornithologists have established radio contact with their winged research subjects.

A radio transmitter attached to the bird's back does not prevent free flight. It transmits information about the bird's heart and muscle activity, breathing rate and body temperature during flight to the ground.

In the country, the data is processed on a computer.

The electronic part of the transmitter, manufactured by the engineers of the design office of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, ensures a secure connection over a short distance.

Now the winged “flight” equipped with a radio transmitter of the Pure Ornithological Station of the Estonian Academy of Sciences includes gulls, storks, crows, owls, etc., a total of more than 15 Baltic bird species.