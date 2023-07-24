Science in HS 50 years ago | The sun, the power source of the future

Already fifty years ago, it was predicted that solar electricity would become more common. The development would be accelerated by the depletion and pollution of traditional energy sources. Great technical solutions were expected.

In July 1973: Exploiting the sun’s radiant energy is an ancient dream. Now it looks like it’s coming true.

According to the latest studies, it is possible to use the sun’s unlimited energy production for large-scale electricity production for the needs of industry and economic life.

Until a few years ago, it was thought that sunlight would only be used for electricity production in the next century. However, the global energy shortage seems to be accelerating the harnessing of solar energy. – –

The energy sources currently in use are starting to run out, and in Isa, they pollute too much. Nuclear power plants and geothermal power plants that use the heat of the Earth’s interior do not meet the expectations set for them earlier. – –

Researchers according to which the technical problems related to the use of sunlight in the production of electricity have already been solved in principle. Now, however, strong government support would be needed. – –

The US National Science Foundation and the Space and Aeronautics Agency Nasa have jointly come to the conclusion that by 1985 solar-powered air conditioners will be installed in new buildings.––

According to the Little company’s estimate, within ten years, a billion dollars worth of equipment will be acquired that heats apartments or produces electricity using sunlight. There would then be about one and a half million houses equipped with such devices in the United States.

The Little company also predicts that in twenty years, 30 percent of US buildings will be equipped with solar-powered devices. – –

Italian according to scientist Franco Fiorio, the utilization of solar energy could use earth-orbiting satellites, from which the energy would be transferred to the earth’s surface with microwaves. – –