Monday, August 19, 2024
Science in HS 50 years ago | The mother’s smoking harms the fetus

August 19, 2024
Science in HS 50 years ago | The mother's smoking harms the fetus
Already in 1974, smoking by an expectant mother was said to be harmful to the fetus in many ways

In August 1974: Smoking by an expectant mother adversely affects the developing fetus. The more the mother smokes, the greater the harmful effect. Mothers who smoke give birth to children who are 170 grams lighter on average. The number of premature babies increases by 50 percent.

Information is medicine. Ph.D. From Jaakko Valvantee’s article The expectant mother’s smoking in Kätilölehti issue 1-8/74.

All researchers agree that maternal smoking is harmful to the fetus. There is no complete agreement on the extent and how smoking affects.

It is certain, however, that children of mothers who smoke weigh less and that smoking increases premature birth. It has also been shown fairly consistently that smoking during pregnancy significantly increases the number of miscarriages and stillbirths. – –

According to one study, at the age of 4-11, the children of mothers who smoked during pregnancy were 3-5 months behind the children of non-smoking mothers in their mental performance. It is possible, but not conclusively proven, that maternal smoking causes mental retardation. – –

