Monday, July 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Science in HS 50 years ago | The microworld of cells is revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Science in HS 50 years ago | The microworld of cells is revealed
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In 1974, a Nordic electron microscopy congress was organized in Helsinki.

IN JULY 1974: The microworld of cells is gradually revealed to researchers as electron microscopy develops towards more and more perfect devices. With a new type of electron microscope, the human eye can see biological macromolecules and even individual atoms. ––

Head of the Department of Electron Microscopy, docent Jorma Wartiovaara and Bachelor of Medicine Ismo Virtanen present in their article the prospects of this research area, which has also gained increasing importance here in Finland in recent years. ––

In an electron microscope, an image is formed by refracting electrons in a large vacuum with magnetic lenses so that a magnified image of the examined object is obtained either on a viewing plate or on photographic film. Due to the unusually short wavelength of electrons, an electron microscope can achieve significantly higher magnifications than a light microscope, –– up to 500,000-800,000-fold magnifications. Even with lower magnifications, macromolecules essential to living organisms such as nucleic acids and proteins can be seen.

#Science #years #microworld #cells #revealed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Effective methods for combating premenstrual syndrome have been named

Effective methods for combating premenstrual syndrome have been named

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]