Science in HS 50 years ago | The microworld of cells is revealed

Science in HS 50 years ago|In 1974, a Nordic electron microscopy congress was organized in Helsinki.

IN JULY 1974: The microworld of cells is gradually revealed to researchers as electron microscopy develops towards more and more perfect devices. With a new type of electron microscope, the human eye can see biological macromolecules and even individual atoms. ––

Head of the Department of Electron Microscopy, docent Jorma Wartiovaara and Bachelor of Medicine Ismo Virtanen present in their article the prospects of this research area, which has also gained increasing importance here in Finland in recent years. ––

In an electron microscope, an image is formed by refracting electrons in a large vacuum with magnetic lenses so that a magnified image of the examined object is obtained either on a viewing plate or on photographic film. Due to the unusually short wavelength of electrons, an electron microscope can achieve significantly higher magnifications than a light microscope, –– up to 500,000-800,000-fold magnifications. Even with lower magnifications, macromolecules essential to living organisms such as nucleic acids and proteins can be seen.