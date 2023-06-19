Science in HS 50 years ago | The excavations decide Ulvila’s city rights

In 1973, the Ulvilala field was searched for the remains of the structure of the city that once stood there.

In June 1973: Ulvila is considering applying for city rights, if the recently started medieval city excavations in Ulvila produce results, says Ulvila’s municipal manager Teuvo Aalto.

Excavations are being carried out near the Ulvila church in a field planted with wheat on the farm of farmer Pekka Paala, on the bank of a small branch of the Kokemäenjoki. – –

Excavations are planned to continue for five summers. This summer’s program only includes an area of ​​about 30 x 6 meters. But if some bigger evidence is found, the research area will possibly be expanded already this summer.

The excavations are expected to yield such a rich harvest that it will be enough for extensive academic research.

On the first afternoon, a piece of brick hit the bucket of the excavator, from which you could see the indentation of a finger pressed into the edge of the brick, which had been used to wipe away excess material from the brick.

Professor Unto Salo, who is leading the excavations, says that he expects that the excavations will reveal the shape and layout of the city, the size, quality and composition of the buildings, hearths and even the city’s economy.

Professor Salo assumes that the findings will reliably provide information about the city’s foreign connections as well. It is hoped that the excavations will also provide clarification on the birth of the city.

Ulvila’s city rights, or privilege book, is known from 1365. Another document mentions Ulvila’s residents as townspeople as early as the 1340s.

Vanha-Ulvila is mostly a farmer under the arable land of Paavola’s large estate. It offers researchers a unique opportunity to create an overall picture of the medieval city.