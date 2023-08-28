Science in HS 50 years ago | The contraceptive researchers’ goal: An IUD that works for at least 20 years

The IUD was developed in the 1970s as an effective method of contraception. The abortion pill was also planned.

In August 1973: Experts predict that the spiral will provide first aid to the world’s overpopulation problem. It will take a long time to develop an ideal contraceptive method that works with drugs. Kierukka’s research is the most advanced.

However, a long-term model is needed for developing countries. The first prototypes of the 20-year-old coil are being tested.

A Finnish expert group has just completed its research on Outokumpu’s copper coil.

In Finland, it has been tested for more than a year on 2,800 subjects, and according to docent Tapani Luukkainen, the results have turned out to be really good.

“However, for developing countries, the current models that work for 9 years are not enough, we should reach at least 20 years. The first of these are already being tested,” said docent Luukkainen

Luukkainen, together with professor Herman Adlercreutz and docent Reijo Vihko, received a 3 million mark scholarship from the Ford Foundation in the USA in 1971 to be used for contraception research. The scholarship is the largest that has ever been awarded to Helsinki University researchers.

Initially, the group had four main goals. One of them was a long-term contraceptive injection with a low hormone content. The purpose is also to create an abortion pill, i.e. biochemical methods that could be used to prevent the effect of the pregnancy-maintaining hormone on the uterus or to prevent the formation of the hormone in the lining.

“We had to slightly change our original goals, we had to come up with something that would help quickly. In that respect, the coil looks the most promising”, said Luukkainen. – –