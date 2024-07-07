Science in HS 50 years ago | Soyuz and Saljut continue together

Science in HS 50 years ago|Space stations made headlines already 50 years ago.

In July 1974: The Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 14 successfully docked on Friday morning to the Saljut 3 space laboratory, which was sent into space more than a week ago.

Spacemen Pavel Popovich and Yuri Artjushin moved to the laboratory to carry out a versatile scientific research program.

According to the news agency Tassi, the docking took place about 32 hours after the cosmonauts were sent into space from the Baikonur Space Center in the Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan.

The attachment of the Soyuz to the 20-ton unmanned space laboratory is part of the Soviet Union’s preparations for a joint American-Soviet flight next summer.

News agency Tass reported that air traffic controller, General Pavel Popovitsh and flight engineer Yuri Artjushin are doing well and have started to implement their program.

The exact duration of the flight is not yet known. However, according to a Soviet space official, the mission would not be a long one.

According to Popovitsch, the docking went smoothly. The Soyuz crew switched from automatic control to manual control for the last hundred meters before docking.

Cosmonaut Artjushin was the first to climb inside the laboratory through the transfer hatch, turned on the lights, checked the air pressure, heat and humidity, and invited Popovitch inside. Cosmonauts work in Salyut without full space equipment.

While in space, the cosmonauts study e.g. earth’s surface and atmosphere, and perform medical experiments. – –