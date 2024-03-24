Science in HS 50 years ago | Soft butter will be too expensive

“Refrigerator butter” was studied, but it was not promised for production in 1973.

In March 1973: Soft, so-called the technical manufacturing of refrigerator butter has been solved, but at least for the time being it will not be produced in Finland.

According to Valio's technical director Erkki Ahola, the soft butter manufacturing process seems to be very expensive and no production machines have been ordered for any dairies yet.

One of the problems with the fractionation method, where the fat is broken down, is that the beneficial use of the hard fractions of the fat has not been completely clarified.

Hardness is known to have advantages as well: possibly bakery production can begin to apply them.

The main researcher of soft butter has been professor Veijo Antila at the State Dairy Experiment Institute in Jokioiin.

Despite its softness, soft butter is a completely pure dairy product: no foreign substances have been added to it. Finnish legislation prohibits all additives, unlike in Sweden, where vegetable oils are mixed with “melna butter”.