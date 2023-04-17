Science in HS 50 years ago | Pioneer again towards Jupiter

Half a century ago, the probes set off on a journey towards the giant planet and then towards outer space.

In April 1973: Early Friday morning, the United States launched another space probe towards Jupiter. Pioneer 11’s journey to Jupiter takes 2 months.

Pioneer 10 was sent on a similar journey a good year ago, and will arrive near Jupiter at the beginning of December.

The biggest danger on Pioneer 11’s journey is the asteroid belt that its predecessor passed through unharmed.

The mission of the pioneers is to study the conditions of Jupiter and the structure of the solar system. Pioneer 10 passes Jupiter at a distance of 140,000 km. The passing distance of Pioneer 11 will be decided later.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system. The structure of the planet is still a mystery, but similar molecules have been found in its atmosphere that are thought to have existed on Earth during the birth stages of life.

It is hoped that the Pioneer probes will provide further explanations about how life began. After passing Jupiter, the probes continue their journey and leave the solar system.

The universe for other civilizations, the probes have tiles, the drawings of which should clarify the probes’ starting point. The tiles also have a picture of a naked man and woman.