Science in HS 50 years ago | MS disease has accumulated in the southern and western parts of the country

In January 1973: There is a slight accumulation of cases of multiple sclerosis (MS) in Western and Southern Finland. Otherwise, both Finland and other countries with a high standard of living are high-risk areas.

The matter was presented at the meeting of the Federation of Finnish MS Associations on Saturday in Tampere.

“MS is an inflammatory disease affecting the nervous system, the cause of which is unknown. The role of heredity in the disease is unclear,” says the vice president of the MS association, dos. Martin Panelius.

The position of MS patients is problematic, because the sufferers are in their prime working age.

“The disease is a disease of young adults. People get sick with it around the age of 30,” says lääket.lis. Juhani Wikström.

“MS-tautl rarely shortens life, but it invalidates.”

Every year, 100–150 new cases occur in Finland, most of which are women. The number of people with MS is not even known exactly, because in many the disease manifests itself mildly or is latent.

However, nom 1,500 MS patients receive daily allowance or pension.

