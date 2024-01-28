Sunday, January 28, 2024
Science in HS 50 years ago | Mounts of Mercury low

January 28, 2024
Science in HS 50 years ago | Mounts of Mercury low

The innermost planet of the solar system was the object of a detailed study.

In January 1974: The most accurate radar measurements to date show that Mercury has low mountains and valleys and possibly craters.

Four hundred kilowatt radar signals were sent towards Mercury more than twenty times. The echoes reflected from the surface of Mercury said that the highest mountains rise to a height of about a kilometer and the valleys are 500-600 meters deep.

The information provided by the radar is expected to be of great use in interpreting the close-up images of Mercury sent by Mariner 10.

Manner 10 will pass Mercury within a thousand kilometers at the end of March. Part of the mountains and valleys found by radar are then on the side illuminated by the sun.

