Science in HS 50 years ago | L-Germany to drill heat from inside the earth

The energy crisis made Germans think about geothermal energy 50 years ago.

In April 1974: As a result of the energy crisis, Bonn's Ministry of Science has launched an ingenious project aimed at extracting thermal power from the ground.

The small Landau in the Rhine Valley in the southwestern corner of the Federal Republic of Germany is likely to be the first West German geothermal town.

In Landau, the Soil Research Institute of the Federal Republic of Germany is currently preparing test drillings aimed at finding out the profitability of utilizing the Earth's internal heat.

For a few years now, the research institute has been collecting information from different countries about the utilization of the earth's internal heat, but the energy crisis that started last fall made practical measures relevant.

For geological reasons, in the Landau region — as in some other regions of the Federal Republic — the temperature of the soil increases by about six degrees per hundred meters of depth. This is twice as much as in general in Central Europe.

Soil temperatures have been recorded in the Federal Republic in connection with oil and gas drilling, but until now the information has only been relevant to researchers in the field.

Landau's experiment plans to drill to a depth of 2,000 meters. According to calculations, water superheated to 180 degrees is obtained from there on the surface of the earth.

However, the water is so salty and mineral-rich that it cannot be used as such for heating purposes.

Because of this, the water is led under high pressure to the tanks, the heat of which is used to heat the clean water. This water can be used in a district heating center or for heating industrial plants. – –