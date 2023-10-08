Science in HS 50 years ago | Kuopio’s children have good teeth

Fluoridation of tap water seemed to keep baby teeth in good condition.

In October 1973: The fluoridation of tap water should be started throughout the country, suggests the director of Kuopio Health Center. senior dentist Inga Savola.

According to research, the molar teeth of children from Kuopio suffer clearly less from tooth decay than the milk teeth in the country on average. Fluoridation of tap water started in the city in 1959.

Kuopio’s first-graders’ teeth have to be given root canal treatment significantly less than the national average.

According to Savola, fluorides affect the developing tooth through metabolism and strengthen the enamel. He recommends that the fluoridation of tap water should be started in such places where there is a water supply plant and a person in charge of it who can be responsible for water fluoridation.

According to him, fluonde can only be added to tap water under fully controlled conditions.

Our country in the biggest cities, the fluoridation of tap water has been brought up several times, and it is known that the issue is currently being considered in Tampere.

According to Savola, the medical board also recommends fluoridation as reducing and mitigating the occurrence of tooth decay.