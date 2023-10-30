Science in HS 50 years ago | Inflammatory diseases and vascular changes have been found to be connected

Heredity plays its part in the grim coronary heart disease statistics, the researcher reminded in 1973.

In October 1973: Narrowing thickenings of the inner layer of the vessel have been found in the coronary arteries of Finnish babies.

The changes are big: it is a precursor to our national disease, arteriosclerosis. When renewed, the changes may remain permanent. – –

Medicines. Erkki Pesonen has stated that vein thickening occurs very quickly, especially in connection with inflammatory diseases, and that stress speeds up the process. At the very least, a coronary artery disease patient should be careful not to go for a fitness run with a cold!

A study conducted at the Children’s Clinic in Helsinki suggests that heredity plays a role in our grim coronary heart disease statistics. The strictures have been found in babies whose family roots lead to Eastern Finland, where the death rate from arteriosclerosis is the highest.

Researchers believe that the root causes of coronary artery disease can be clarified by examining children. Before arteriosclerosis is so far advanced that clinical symptoms, chest pain and heart blood clots appear during exertion, the disease has usually been developing slowly for 40-60 years. – –

In the light of Pesonen’s research, it seems that this disease, which leads to frightening mortality rates, begins to develop already in newborns.

If cardiovascular diseases could be cured, the average age of people in Europe would increase by 8-9 years. The effect would be more noticeable than the removal of any other leading cause of death in the statistics. – –