Science in HS 50 years ago | Hydrogen is becoming a new fuel for airplanes

Hydrogen as a fuel was already being talked about in 1974.

In January 1974: Due to the fuel shortage, many of the world's airlines have had to reduce their schedules significantly more than our domestic Finnair, which has canceled only five round-trip flights to New York during January, when the 45,000 liters of kerosene needed by the DC-8-62 to cross the Atlantic did not seem to be available.

Over time, however, the fuel shortage cannot be solved simply by reducing flight shifts, so aircraft manufacturers have now started working together with aircraft designers to develop a new fuel to replace the JP fuel that is currently most commonly used in jet engines.

Substance, which is currently being developed for use in airplanes is liquid hydrogen. – –

If hydrogen starts to be used as fuel for airplanes, completely new types of airplanes will have to be developed for it.

Liquid hydrogen weighs about ten times less than kerosene, but in order for it to develop the same amount of energy as current fuels, it needs 3.8 times the volume. – –