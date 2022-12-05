Science in HS 50 years ago | Hot trips – an expensive misstep

In 1972, the well-known American social scientist Amitai Etzioni (b. 1929) sharply criticized the Apollo program, which was then nearing its end.

“Perhaps the most encouraging words of remembrance for the Apollo program would be: this was the last gasp of a technology-intoxicated, fame-seeking society, the last misstep of a military-industrial complex toward the conquest of outer space while neglecting pressing needs on Earth.

And what a breather it was! Never before have so many taxpayers paid so many billions, so many thousands of brilliant technologists and scientists toiled for a program that produced so few results.

In the absurdity The only thing that knocks the Apollo program off the table is our (US) tendency to get involved in distant wars. In terms of the country’s own social problems, they have been even more devastating.

Both trends reflect our difficulties in turning towards renewing our own inner conditions at a time when the ruthless exploitation of nature and enrichment at the expense of other nations is inevitably coming to an end.

No wonder the moon was chosen as our last possible colony.

Astronauts were sent to explore the moon, but their journeys told us (Americans) more about ourselves than about that rugged pile of rocks orbiting the earth.

They told us that during a ten-year period when poverty, social injustices, environmental pollution, mental illness, housing squalor and crime were left untreated, we invested ever greater and greater sums of public money and a dizzying amount of our mental and physical resources into a great display of technological skill and a geological excavation expedition.” – –