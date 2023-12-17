Science in HS 50 years ago | Grass feed for malnourished children

Plant-based proteins could prevent malnutrition, it was concluded in 1973.

In December 1973: An international plan to feed India's malnourished children with a protein-rich extract from grass and leaves has been launched in London.

The plan is to be piloted over the next two years on 300 malnourished children in South India.

It is hoped that the experiment will prove that such proteins can save India's 50 million children under the age of 5 from the consequences of malnutrition.

English professor NW Pirie has developed a method by which one kilogram of protein can be obtained from leaves and grass for about 2.5 marks. Proteins obtained from other sources cost an average of FIM 20 per kilo.

“One machine can produce proteins for about 90,000 children. It costs roughly the same as a car. A thousand machines could produce the necessary amount of vegetable proteins for the whole of India,” Pirie said.

Indian professor Rajammal Davadas said that he had already tried these proteins on a few malnourished children under the age of 5 and found that they gained four to five kilograms in a few weeks.