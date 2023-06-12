Science in HS 50 years ago | Girls are worse than boys in science

An international study of school achievements in different countries was published in 1973.

In June 1973: Performance at school is directly related to the student’s social conditions, regardless of the school system, the resources used, or the qualifications of the teachers. This is stated in the report of the three subject areas of the international school achievement study covering 20 countries.

One statement of the report is: girls lag behind boys in science. – –

The results obtained in Finland support the already rejected idea that the differences between girls and boys in science performance were large.

Graduate student Kimmo Leimu called this a shocking statement, because the idea of ​​performance differences between boys and girls in studies has already been abandoned.

In almost every country, boys outperformed girls in science, and the gender gap widened with age. By the age of 18, the performance level of girls was about 30 percent lower than that of boys. Girls studied natural sciences to a lesser extent than boys and did relatively better in biology than in other natural sciences.

In girls’ schools, girls generally did worse than in co-educational schools. Girls taught by male teachers performed better than girls taught by female teachers.