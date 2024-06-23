Monday, June 24, 2024
Science in HS 50 years ago | Finnish researchers are developing odorless cellulose in the USA

June 24, 2024
Science in HS 50 years ago | Finnish researchers are developing odorless cellulose in the USA
At one time, people wanted to get rid of the smell spread by pulp mills.

In June 1973: At the University of Washington in Seattle, Finnish forces are currently conducting research on how to make the smell of cellulose factories disappear.

The process developed by the Finns, although not completely finished, has attracted worldwide attention.

Dr. Kyösti V. Sarkanen leads studies that are inherently complicated and laborious. The supervisor of the assisting group of students is also a Finn, Jussi Kärnä, who has been experimenting with combinations of different substances in the university’s laboratory for 30 long years.

Sarkanen says that he believes that the invention will be completed in about a year, and perhaps as early as 1976 it can be put into practice in the United States, Canada and Finland as well.

The large Crown Zellerbach company, which has forests and paper mills in the USA, Canada, Costa Rica, Chile, El Salvador, Japan, Panama and Holland, is particularly interested in Sarkanen’s invention.

The company has previously developed a process that produces almost odorless synthetic paper pulp.

