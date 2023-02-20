Science in HS 50 years ago | Eye deposit starts in Finland

Corneal transplants became easier thanks to new equipment.

In February 1973: Finland’s first eye bank will start operations during the spring.

The equipment needed for the bank will arrive this week from the United States to the Helsinki University Hospital’s eye clinic.

With the help of the devices, the corneas of the eye can be kept deep-frozen for up to years. Today, transmissible membranes can only be stored for a few days.

Professor Vannas Strait said that until now the eye clinic has had difficulties in moving the films. Often, in sudden cases, it has happened that the necessary films have not been obtained from anywhere.

In some cases, the sight of the blind can be restored with a corneal transplant.

The idea of ​​an eye bank is not new, because since the beginning of the 1950s, willing people have been able to bequeath their eyes to those who need them.

The first membrane transplants were performed in Finland in the early 1930s.