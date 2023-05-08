Science in HS 50 years ago | Coronary artery disease is being revealed as a childhood disease

Signs of hardening of the blood vessels had already been observed in newborns, it was reported in 1973.

In May 1973: Coronary artery disease, which is killing middle-aged men, is being revealed as a “children’s disease”. At the Children’s Clinic in Helsinki, strictures interpreted as arteriosclerosis have also been found in newborns.

One in five Finns born today will get coronary artery disease sooner or later. How could he be identified in time?

World pediatric cardiologists are embarking on an unprecedented chase to discover the primary causes of cardiovascular disease. – –

The Helsinki Children’s Clinic’s expert group has created a follow-up research model that would monitor thousands of children from the moment of birth for decades. – –

“Scattering observations about coronary artery disease in children have only existed for a maximum of ten years. Just in recent years, modest individual research projects have been launched”, defines the situation, Professor Bernhard Landtman from the Children’s Clinic, who specializes in children’s heart diseases.

Landman has just returned from the meeting of the European Association of Pediatric Cardiology held in Rhodes, which was attended by 200 experts in the field from around the world. – –

The experts were unanimous that there is indeed a reason to talk about coronary artery disease in children in cases other than congenital malformations.

“Even if the symptoms only appear later, the basis of coronary artery disease is already created in childhood,” says Landtman.