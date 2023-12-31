Science in HS 50 years ago | Continuous guided viewing in Helsinki's Ursa tower

Kohoutek's comet was even called the “comet of the century”. It was followed closely at the beginning of 1974.

In January 1974: Even on New Year's Day, the people of Helsinki did not get to see Kohoutek's comet from the astronomical association's Ursa tower from the Kaivopuisto cliffs, but as of Wednesday, the tower's doors will be open every evening for several hours and as far into spring as Kohoutek can be seen in Finland.

“The possibility of seeing Kohout on New Year's Day was so small that we haven't organized an emergency at the tower yet,” says Juhani Kyyrö, who works as a caretaker of the tower

Usually, Ursa opens its tower in the spring in mid-February, but Kohoutek causes an earlier opening this time. Kyyrö says that the tower opens every evening half an hour after sunset and stays open until 9 p.m.

During this time, there are always at least two experts in the tower – mainly astronomy students – who tell what is visible and happening in the sky.

“Konoute attracts people now, but there is much more to look at in the spring sky,” says Juhani Kyyro. He thinks that a dozen people in his groups would be a suitable group to watch at a time. – –

Kyyrö is of the opinion that despite the possible crowding, the people of Helsinki should take advantage of the Ursa tower, because according to forecasts, Kohoutek can only be seen really well with the naked eye a few times.

On the other hand, with a telescope, you can watch it in peace all the time, if only the weather stays clear.