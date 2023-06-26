Science in HS 50 years ago | A vaccine against tooth decay may soon be a reality

At the meeting of the World Health Organization in 1973, it was unanimously agreed that adding fluoride to drinking water is good for teeth.

In June 1973: According to current medicine, it would be entirely possible to develop a vaccine against tooth decay.

At a recent seminar organized by the World Health Organization WHO in Geneva, the possibilities for preventing tooth decay were found to be so promising that it is worth making an effort to isolate the antibody needed for the vaccine.

Researchers have developed for monkeys the same kind of tooth decay that humans have. Encouraged by this, they decided to continue their experiments and seek the sources of the cause of tooth decay.

Studies have shown that some antibiotics have an effect of preventing the development of tooth decay.

The use of phosphates has also been tried, but their final mechanism of action has yet to be clarified. The effect of phosphates on some other parts of the body also needs further investigation.

For several years there has been a debate about fluoridation of drinking water. The health authorities have been unclear about it. At the Geneva meeting, however, it was unanimously agreed that fluoridation of drinking water is one step towards better dental health. – –