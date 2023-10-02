Science in HS 50 years ago | A new medicine for tremors

Levodopa from cowpea was harnessed to treat Parkinson’s disease fifty years ago.

In October 1973: A new drug for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease has been developed in Finland as a result of five years of research. The medicine is a natural product and is obtained from the broad bean (vicia faba). Before this, Parkinson’s tremors were treated with a synthetically produced drug that had harmful side effects.

The new, natural product L-dopa has been developed at the pharmaceutical factory Medical.

The research group includes professor Jacobus Sundman, Dr. Pentti Hietala, Ph.D., and Ph.D. Thord Bröderman.

The medicinal product is already on sale under the name Medidopa. The name of the second, longer-acting form is Medidopa Retard.

Docent Lauri Laitinen has tested the effects of the new drug on approximately 250 patients at Töölö Hospital. He considers the results positive.

“The new preparation has a slightly better effect than the old one. The general trend is that the new drug is better than the old one.”

The currently commonly used synthetic drug is a compound of two substances, one of which has harmful side effects. The harmful ingredient could not be removed at a reasonable cost.

Side effects include nausea and blood changes. Broad beans do not contain this harmful substance.

Correction 2.10. 3:50 p.m.: The scientific name of broad bean is Vicia faba, not Vicia faha, as the article previously stated. In current HS practice, scientific species names are written with a capital letter.