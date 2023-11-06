Science in HS 50 years ago | A little dirtiness is healthier than too much cleanliness

50 years ago there was a discussion about new washing and cleaning agents that had been found to cause skin irritation.

In November 1973: Väinö K. Havu, professor of dermatology and venereal disease, considers a little dirtiness of the skin to be healthier than excessive cleanliness.

Professor Havu gave his inauguration speech at the University of Turku and he mentioned, among other things, along with technological development, a lot of new substances enter our everyday environment, which irritate the skin with their direct toxic effect or cause allergies.

Many such substances are associated with personal hygiene care, household care, clothes, tools and furniture.

Today, more than two percent of our country’s population is constantly suffering from dermatitis caused by an external factor. The most common of these irritating substances are numerous detergents and cleaning agents.

According to Havu, they often dissolve the sebum layer that protects the skin and damage the skin either directly or clear the way for other harmful substances or bacteria.

“The change in the chemical environment can be seen particularly clearly in the increase in occupational diseases,” he said.

About one percent of our working population suffers from occupational eczema every year. About 80 percent of the diseases are various skin diseases, and another 80 percent of these are skin infections caused by external chemical factors.