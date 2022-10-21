Science | Helsinki kindergartens are investigating whether children’s diseases can be reduced by cleaning the air

In four kindergartens, it is investigated whether enhanced air purification reduces children’s illness and parents’ absences.

in Helsinki an ambitious study begins to find out whether the ventilation in the daycare affects the common childhood diseases that children get.

The research will improve the cleaning of the indoor air in daycare centers and monitor whether children and their families have fewer cases of, for example, flu and stomach flu.

The research is therefore not about, for example, anthrax or other problems related to the condition of the building, but whether it would be possible to combat the most common infectious diseases in a simple way. At the same time, parents’ absences from their workplaces would decrease.

“If children fall ill with even one of these viruses, it is important for the national economy. And in terms of the well-being of small children, which is of interest to me as a mother of small children,” explains the doctor and researcher Enni Sanmark From the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus).

Research is done in four regular kindergartens in Viikki.

They are fairly similar new buildings. Of course, the researchers also carefully review the technical information about the buildings and their ventilation.

Air cleaning will be enhanced in two now in November, in two later. All four are monitored for two years to see if there are any changes in the children’s illnesses.

Daycare centers regularly measure, for example, the amount of carbon dioxide, aerosols and various pathogens such as norovirus or rhinovirus in the premises.

Families are provided with easy quick tests, which are intended to be used whenever the child has even mild symptoms. With the tests, we can find out, for example, the virus that caused the child’s runny nose and whether it has spread to the parents.

The sickness of children in four daycare centers is compared to data on how many daycare children in Helsinki were sick during the same period.

Seven different research institutes are conducting the research: Hus, the Universities of Helsinki and Tampere, Tampere University of Applied Sciences, the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), the Technology Research Center VTT and the Institute of Occupational Health. In addition, there are companies offering ventilation and sensor technology and the city of Helsinki.