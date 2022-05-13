When it comes to taste, gold can take on different colors. In the case of the crusco pepper from Senise in fact we are talking about the red gold of Lucania. This is the theme of today’s episode of ‘The Taste of Health’, the scientific column conceived and coordinated byimmunologist Mauro Minelli responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine. An all-out excursion into productions, culinary traditions, the beneficial properties of a sensational food. “It is from 1500 that a Senise a sweet red pepper is grown, which seems to have been introduced by the Aragonese who imported it from the Spanish colonies of the Antilles – explains Mauro Minelli – For many years this vegetable was grown only in the countryside of Senise, until in the 1980s, for logistical reasons, farmers were forced to expand the cultivation area, also obtaining the important IGP (Protected Geographical Indication) recognition and giving life, among other things, to a renowned festival which, in August (month of harvesting of peppers) celebrates its virtues and gastronomic qualities “.

“After the harvest – continues Minelli – the pepper is dried, subjected to thermal shock and fried for a few seconds in extra virgin olive oilthen placed in freezers to finally take lto its ‘bran’ consistency which makes it unique and delicious, excellent to be used in the kitchen as a condiment in powdered formas a side dish, or even as a snack in some way similar to an ante litteram ‘red chips’, natural, crunchy and very tasty “.

Pepper is an organic container of solanine and capsaicin, the latter particularly capable of binding to the heat and pain receptors present in the human body. In reality, in the right doses, capsaicin performs important digestive functions, but in excessive doses or in individuals with a particular predisposition it can have toxic effects, especially on the liver, which is why the consumption of peppers is precautionarily not recommended for children under the age of 10. “Like all red peppers – says the biologist and nutritionist Dominga Maio – also the crusco pepper is a concentrate of vitamins A and C with valuable antioxidant functions capable of strengthening our natural defenses. Among other things, it contains lutein, which is essential in the ophthalmological field because it protects our sight. Crusco pepper, concludes the biologist, is mainly used in the form of a spice, to flavor important dishes. “

The tourist entrepreneur of Tursi (PZ) Paolo Popia he remembers that “the crusco pepper is an extraordinary resource in the agri-food system of the territory. The pepper is inserted and hung on the balconies in the wind and in the sun. A real feature of the place, as well as a visual attraction”. Finally, the product, as he points out the agricultural entrepreneur Pasquale Pennella: “It can only be grown in its precise range which is the one bordered by the banks of the Agri, Sinni and Sarmento rivers, hence its uniqueness. It is a product that in recent years has been experiencing surprising growth on a commercial level”.