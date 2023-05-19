The medlar, properties and benefits of a ‘minor’ fruit. The new episode of ‘Il Gusto della Salute’ is dedicated to the medlar, a tasty fruit that at this time of year makes a fine show of itself on fruit stalls and on our tables. The online address book, coordinated by the immunologist Mauro MinelL



the responsible for the South of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine in collaboration with Adnkronos Salute, explores the issues related to the two main varieties of medlar, the common one and that of Japan, now much more widespread.

“Once – explains Marco Renna, an expert journalist on popular culture – people chose to plant a medlar tree in the garden of the house because it was believed to have magical powers capable of keeping witches and creatures of the night away. In the gardens of the monasteries the cultivation of medlars was particularly widespread. When served on the table, it was the practice that the abbot of the convent was the first to taste the fruit at the end of the meal and, only later, the rest of the community”.

The nutritional analysis is by the nutritionist biologist Dominga Maio which highlights “the high water content of the medlar, to which proteins and sugars are added, especially fructose and glucose, as well as fibers, very useful for intestinal functions – he warns – Loaded with vitamins, seasonal medlars are also good for preparing sauces sweets and jams, they can be eaten at any time of the day due to their low glycemic index.However – warns Maio – when we go to buy them, we make sure that the medlars are intact, fresh, turgid and with the skin not shriveled. “

The analysis of the broader health impact is by the immunologist Mauro Minelli which summarizes the secrets of the medlar in a few points starting from the protective action that this spring fruit “is able to carry out on the heart and blood vessels, thanks to the potassium and vitamins A and group B which support the cardiovascular function – observes the immunologist – The same vitamin A, by virtue of its antioxidant capacity, is also able to support the visual function by exerting a protective action on the retina, and to preserve the mucous membranes and the skin, shielding the latter from aging or from harmful action of external factors.The medlar also carries out a control action on blood cholesterol levels, since the fibers it contains bind excess fats, preventing their intestinal absorption. Regulates and purifies the intestine – continues Minelli – above all thanks to its pectin content, a soluble fiber with a laxative action and, therefore, able to facilitate transit along the alimentary canal. Another function, mainly supported by the mineral salts contained in the medlar, is the support to haematopoiesis, that is to say the formation of the corpuscular elements of the blood, among which red blood cells in the first place. And then the medlar, being very rich in water, favors diuresis thus proving to be useful for those suffering from kidney stones and facilitating the elimination of excess uric acids. The medlar is also widely used in phytotherapy and cosmetology, given that extracts deriving from the processing of the medlar leaves are used as mucolytics, expectorants and decongestants, as well as to prepare anti-inflammatory, soothing and anti-redness creams”.

“Almost no contraindications – he remarks – if we exclude the possibility of a cross-reaction with the birch, given that subjects allergic to the pollen of this tree by eating medlars could show reactive phenomena inside the oral cavity (oral allergy syndrome) or, in most important cases, urticaria and/or respiratory disorders”. What to discard of the medlar, Minelli finally wonders? “Certainly i hazelnutsbe careful not to ingest them because due to their toxic alkaloid content they can cause a series of unpleasant ailments including above all vomiting and more or less severe respiratory symptoms”, he concludes.