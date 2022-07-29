It is the seed of a millenary plant and has always been an essential ingredient of our cuisine and pastry in particular. We are talking about the almond, precious dispenser of well-being and protagonist of today’s episode of Il Gusto della Salute, the online column created and coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, in collaboration with Adnkronos and sponsored from the Lum University – Free Mediterranean University ‘Giuseppe Degennaro’ – with his course of studies in Food and Wine.

“The almond is the seed not the fruit – explains Minelli – and its tree has become legendary, with origins that are lost in the mists of time; after all, the fruits of the almond tree have been found in pharaonic tombs of ancient Egypt. It is said that almonds were brought to Europe by the Phoenicians and that, later on, they fully entered Western culture but also Hellenistic culture where, among many others, the epic myth of Acamantee Phyllis transformed into almond by Athena was generated. Hence all a very valuable literature that places the almond blossom season at the center with the classic white-pink inflorescences foreshadowing the imminent spring ”.

But what are the beneficial properties of almonds? The biologist nutritionist Dr. Dominga Maio replies: “Commonly defined as dried fruit, almonds are an oil seed that has found particular success in the kitchen and in the preparation of sometimes elaborate desserts. Several scientific studies have demonstrated its protective function on the cardiovascular system and metabolism. Very important. the lipid component of the almond which also contains vitamins, among which above all vitamin E with extraordinary antioxidant functions. The almond can be safely consumed every day and should be eaten with all the membrane that covers the seed. 25 – 30 grams per day of almonds I’m ideal. “

“However, there are contraindications – warns Minelli – In fact, precisely because of its fat content, the almond is not very suitable for those with metabolic problems. Diabetic subjects, with hypercholesterolemia or overweight should refrain from consuming almonds or reduce it to minimum.

The presence of arginine in the almond is a contraindication in those subjects suffering from relapsing cold sores. As well as the content of calcium oxalate should suggest to those suffering from kidney stones caution in consuming this seed.

On the purely allergological front, almonds are to be excluded from the diet of those who have an immunological sensitivity to nickel and in all subjects with a history of allergy in general because almonds are unsafe food being, in addition to histamine-liberating, a reservoir of plant allergens particularly harmful for sensitive individuals. This is why, while not depriving oneself of a special taste, it is necessary to know in order to appreciate and grasp the most beneficial and healthful effects of each food. “